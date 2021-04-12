Vancouver Island records 167 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

B.C. health officials identified 167 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 3,289 cases of COVID-19 found across the province since Friday. Of those cases, 1,283 were reported Saturday, 1,036 were confirmed on Sunday and 970 were identified Monday.

Health officials say 18 people have died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,513.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended her condolences to the families who lost loved ones over the weekend.

"As always we think of those people who have loved ones who've succumbed to covid-19 and we know how challenging it can be to come together," she said.

The Island Health region has now confirmed 4,039 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

B.C.'s top doctor said that exact data on COVID-19 variants was not available during Monday's update, though she did say that approximately 50 per cent of all active cases are variants of concern.

"This is, I don't need to say, our third wave," said Henry.

"As we face a surge in new cases in hospitalizations, we need to focus on the things that will have the biggest impacts on breaking the chains of transmission and spread," she added.

Henry stressed that people should not be travelling around the province as B.C. wrestles with its third wave, and that British Columbians should only socialize with a consist group of people outdoors.

"If you live in North Vancouver, you should not be travelling to Richmond or Langley," she said.

"If you live in the Lower Mainland, you should not be travelling to the island."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.