Vancouver Island records 2 deaths, 68 new cases as active COVID-19 cases surpass 600 for first time

Two more people in the Vancouver Island region are dead Tuesday as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the region surpassed 600 for the first time.

Health officials identified 68 new cases in the Vancouver Island region, among 655 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Tuesday from the B.C. health ministry.

There are now 6,045 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 620 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 440 active cases in the region Tuesday, including 211 in the South Island, 165 in the Central Island and 64 in the North Island.

The two deaths in the island region were the only COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the province Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,816 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 47 in the Vancouver Island region.

Twenty-three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 10 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are 19 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria grew to 24 cases on Monday, including 11 staff members and 13 residents.

Approximately 84.3 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.5 per cent have received two doses.

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 29, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 80.2 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and 88.7 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,463,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.