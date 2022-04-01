Vancouver Island records 2 more COVID-19 deaths as B.C. total surpasses 3,000

Four more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region, as the province's pandemic death toll surpassed 3,000 on Friday.

The B.C. Ministry of Health announced the deaths in its final COVID-19 update of week late Friday afternoon. The other two deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health region and the Interior Health region.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 3,002, including 241 deaths in the island region.

Across the province, 274 people are in hospital with the disease, including 35 patients in critical care.

On Vancouver Island, 40 patients are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including four people who require critical care.

Over the past 24 hours, 357 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in B.C., including 52 in Island Health.

However, health officials say Friday's total are provisional due to a delay in some data.

VACCINATION RATE

As of Friday, 90.9 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 57.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.