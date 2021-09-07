Vancouver Island records 202 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Health officials identified 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the long weekend.

The new cases were among 2,425 cases found across British Columbia since Friday, including 695 cases on Saturday, 634 on Sunday, 563 on Monday and 533 on Tuesday.

The new cases were announced as B.C. Premier John Horgan joined provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to reveal the province’s new COVID-19 vaccine card.

“We need to recognize that nobody likes this virus, that we’re not happy that we are here right now,” said Henry. “But we also need to recognize that some have carried a much greater burden – loved ones have been lost, businesses have been closed and jobs have gone away.”

There are now 5,465 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 501 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 384 active cases in the region Tuesday, including 157 in the South Island, 160 in the Central Island and 67 in the North Island.

Fifteen more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. over the weekend, including four deaths in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,842 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 52 in the Vancouver Island region. Six people died in the Interior health region, while three died in the Fraser Health region and two died in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Seventeen people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and nine patients are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 21 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria grew to 35 cases last week and one resident has died of the illness.

As of Friday, 85.1 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.6 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,545,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.