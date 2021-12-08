Vancouver Island records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases
Three more people in the Vancouver Island region have died of COVID-19, while 65 new cases were discovered in the region, health officials announced Wednesday.
The new cases were among 379 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, the B.C. Health Ministry said in a statement.
There are now 2,874 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 595 active cases in the Island Health region.
Island Health continues to have the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the province, behind the Fraser Health region where 924 cases are currently active.
Six COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, including three deaths in the Island Health region, two in the Fraser Health region and one in the Northern Health region.
Since the pandemic began, 2,369 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 127 deaths in the island region.
As of Tuesday, 85.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.1 per cent have received two doses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
Nova Scotians prepare for winter stormMany Nova Scotians spent Wednesday preparing for an impending winter wallop.
-
How to avoid being a victim of popular holiday scamsProvincial police are issuing a warning amid the season of scams, cautioning against becoming a victim of several frauds.
-
2 charged with attempted murder on Sask. First NationTwo men have been charged in an attempted murder investigation.
-
South-end Guelph residents upset over missing sidewalk connectionA couple living in the south end of Guelph are frustrated because of a missing sidewalk by their home.
-
Conversion therapy to be illegal in Canada in 30 daysThe federal legislation to ban conversion therapy practices in Canada received royal assent on Wednesday, meaning the bill is now a law, but the new criminal offences won’t be in effect until early January. Per the coming-into-force provisions of the bill, the four new Criminal Code violations will be enacted 30 days after it received royal assent, which will be Jan. 7.
-
Video tells story of Black TTC rider's violent arrest, Crown says in officer's assault trialA Toronto judge trying a case where a Toronto police officer is seen on video grabbing a Black TTC rider by the throat within seconds of arriving at a call of a disturbance should use the footage as key evidence he is guilty of assault, a crown lawyer said in court Wednesday.
-
Teacher removed from a Chelsea, Que. elementary classroom for wearing a hijabThe Western Quebec School Board confirms the Grade 3 teacher at Chelsea Elementary School was removed from the classroom because of Bill 21, Quebec's law that bans all religious symbols in public buildings.
-
AHS pushes back against misinformation on COVID-19 shot for childrenDespite some unsubstantiated rumours, Alberta Health Services says it has not had any hospitalizations of children due to COVID-19 vaccination and adds the shot is safe and effective for all Albertans.
-
Port Windsor donates winter gear to Family ServicesA special delivery to Family Services on Wednesday of 100 toques and 100 waterproof blanket mats from the Port of Windsor.