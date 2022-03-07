Vancouver Island reports 1 COVID-19 death over weekend

B.C. health officials say 11 deaths related to COVID-19 were identified across the province over the weekend, including one in Island Health.

Six others were reported in Fraser Health, three occurred in Interior Health, and one was in Northern Health, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,914 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 222 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 59 reported Friday but down from 64 recorded a week ago on Feb. 28.

Three patients are receiving critical care Monday, up from one confirmed Friday, but down from four reported on Feb. 28.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 7, 110 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including nine patients in critical care.

NEW CASES

Over the past 72 hours, 997 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C., including 385 on Saturday, 327 Sunday, and 285 on Monday.

The province notes that the total number of new cases is provisional "due to a delayed data refresh" Monday.

Of the weekend's new cases, 204 were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, roughly 90.7 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 56.2 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine Monday.