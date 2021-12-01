Vancouver Island reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 76 new cases

B.C. health officials identified 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 375 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health added more COVID-19 cases Wednesday than any other health region except for the Fraser Health region, where 98 new cases were added, according to the Health Ministry.

There are currently 2,936 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 569 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health has the second highest number of active cases Wednesday behind Fraser Health, where 994 cases are active, according to the Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 491 active cases Wednesday, including 115 in the South Island, 213 in the Central Island and 163 in the North Island.

Seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including three deaths that occurred in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,340 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 122 deaths reported in the island region.

Forty-nine people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, including 15 patients who require critical care.

As of Wednesday, 84.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians – those aged five and older – have received one doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.7 per cent have received two doses.

B.C. began administering vaccines to young children between the ages of five and 11 on Monday.