Vancouver Island reports 434 new COVID-19 cases as new health measures announced

B.C. health officials have confirmed 434 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday, after new health measures were announced earlier in the day.

The new cases were among 3,795 cases confirmed across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

There are now 20,811 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including a record-setting 2,336 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Fifty-three people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, including 12 patients in critical care.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including one in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,423 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 143 in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Dec. 31, 88.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of eligible residents have received their third dose.

NEW HEALTH MEASURES

Earlier Friday, health officials announced several new health measures at a live briefing.

At long-term care homes, visits have been restricted to essential visits only until at least Jan. 18.

The province also announced that it's accelerating its booster shot program, while also reducing the interval that vaccinated people need to isolate for if they feel symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials says most people should receive their third dose of vaccine around six months after they received their second dose, with the rollout being based on age, as it was with earlier doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, pregnant people are now eligible to have a COVID-19 booster shot, so long as it has been at least six months since they received their second dose.

Pregnant women can contact B.C.'s call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book a booster shot as the province continues to roll out its age-based vaccination approach.