Vancouver Island rugby player only Indigenous athlete on Canada's Women's Sevens team

Canada's Women's Sevens rugby team boasts a breakout star from Vancouver Island, and she also happens to be the only Indigenous player in Rugby Canada's high-performance program.

Shalaya Valenzuela is turning 24, and she's turning into one of Canada's best players.

She's quick on her feet, but also isn't afraid to run you over.

"She's not afraid to get into contact and run into people and not mind it," said strength and conditioning coach Jenn Joyce.

"There's always a ponytail whipping around somewhere," she said.

Valenzuela is a member of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island, though she didn't grow up there.

"My dad's brought me up to Port Alberni a couple times and there's been big fish days and there's everyone from the band," she said.

"It's pretty cool, and I didn't grow up around that, so it's cool and new for me."

In high school, Valenzuela was recognized with the Premier's Award for Indigenous Excellence in Sport.

Off the field, she says it's fun being recognized at all.

"Whenever I see little kids in the stands, it reminds me of my little brothers, and I just want to go hug everyone," she said with a laugh.

The final stop on the season series is France. But making that roster is tough to achieve.

"My best bet to be outstanding is to give everything 100 [per cent]," said Valenzuela.

It's an attitude that's appreciated by her team.

"That's why coming to work every day is so enjoyable, when you've got people like Shay leading the way," said head coach Jack Hanratty.