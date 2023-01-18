Vancouver Island school reopening after 5 kids, 3 staff members head to clinic for health concerns

An elementary school in Gold River, B.C., will reopen Thursday after it suddenly shut down Tuesday due to health concerns.

On Tuesday morning, students were dismissed from Ray Watkins Elementary School after some staff and students experienced itchiness, runny eyes and hives.

The school says it closed Tuesday and Wednesday out of an abundance of caution as per advice from Island Health.

"Around 11:30 a.m. [Tuesday], we got a call from the school that they were evacuating the school and shutting down for the remainder of the day," said Francesca Lot, president of the Ray Watkins Elementary School Parent Advisory Council, on Wednesday.

She says she heard some of the older students at the school were having "reaction"-type symptoms, like hives and rashes on their arm.

When the school closed Tuesday, School District 84 recommended that families shower and bathe their kids and change into clean clothes after they returned from school.

Anyone who still had health concerns after cleaning and showering was told to head to the Gold River Health Clinic, the only health centre nearby, after they had bathed and put on fresh clothes.

School District 84 superintendent Lawrence Tarasoff says five students and three staff members attended the clinic Tuesday.

At least five other kids have reported having symptoms, Tarasoff told CTV News on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday evening, Ray Watkins Elementary said it planned to reopen Thursday.

"Island Health has given us the go ahead to reopen the school and have stated that there is no significant health risk to the students and staff of the school," reads an update on the school website.

The school adds that each classroom has been thoroughly cleaned and ventilated and that an environmental assessment occurred Wednesday.

Tarasoff says the school is still waiting for the results of that assessment.

"From what I've heard, nothing has escalated," Lot told CTV News. "People have been able to treat things on their own at home."

The PAC president described the situation as "shocking" and said nothing similar had occurred in the years she's been involved with the school.

Lot, a paramedic by trade, says things have mostly calmed down in the community since the symptoms have so far not been serious.

She adds that it seems like the school is "going down the right pathways" to determine what the source of the illness was.

"We thank you for your support and understanding as we took the time to ensure a safe environment for our students and staff," reads the school website.

A little more than 100 students attend Ray Watkins Elementary School.