Vancouver Island sees 147 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days in latest update

Vancouver Island has added 147 more cases of COVID-19 to its total over the last two days, according to a rare Saturday update from B.C. health officials.

The latest Island cases were among 2,090 added province-wide on Friday and Saturday, according to a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The new cases pushed the province's rolling seven-day average to a new record high of 908.

Vancouver Island has now seen a total of 3,524 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. B.C.'s total has grown to 102,970.

Henry and Dix did not provide an update on the number of deaths in the province on Saturday. As of the previous update on Thursday, there had been 1,463 deaths province-wide.

Saturday's numbers were also missing information on coronavirus variants of concern and hospitalizations, absences the health officials attributed to the long weekend.

A total of 90 people are currently in intensive care in B.C., Dix and Henry said in their statement.

Before Saturday, Vancouver Island's record for new cases of COVID-19 in a single day was 55, set on March 26.

While health officials didn't provide a breakdown of how many Island cases were recorded from April 1 to 2 versus from April 2 to 3, the daily average over the two days was 73.5, well above the previous single-day record.

Saturday's update also pushed Canada over a significant milestone. Nationwide, there have now been more than one million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

B.C. has now administered 856,801 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a total that includes 769,346 first doses and 87,455 second doses.

The province has administered enough first doses to cover roughly 15 per cent of the population.