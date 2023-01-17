Vancouver Island smokers urged to go 'weedless' this Wednesday
The Canadian Cancer Society is encouraging those who smoke or vape to go without on Wednesday as part of National Non-Smoking Week.
Dubbed "Weedless Wednesday," the society says abstaining from smoking for 24 hours is great first step in dropping the habit for good.
Dr. Derek Poteryko, a family doctor in Nanaimo, B.C., says smokers live an average of 10 years less than non-smokers. He says there are obvious financial benefits to giving up the habit as well.
"That 10 years, you could put a price tag on that, but how do you a price on 10 years of life lost because of this addiction?" Poteryko says.
Since 1999, more than one million Canadians have successfully quit smoking, according to Island Health.
Recognizing that quitting smoking is not easy, Dr. Poteryko recommends visiting quitnow.ca or visiting a doctor for support.
