Vancouver Island snowfall warnings issued; up to 20 cm in Greater Victoria

Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of Vancouver Island, with forecasters calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow in the Greater Victoria region.

The warnings cover Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, eastern Vancouver Island, western Vancouver Island and inland Vancouver Island.

Some roads & sidewalks are slippery this morning as fresh snow is falling across #yyj. Please be patient, look twice for other road users & give yourself some extra time this morning. #yyjtraffic

Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is likely, with heavier snowfall – up to 20 centimetres – expected for Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and east Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay.

The weather office says a low-pressure system will brush through the very southern part of B.C., bringing the fresh snow late Monday evening.

"Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland side," Environment Canada said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is asking drivers to stay off the roads Monday evening and over night to allow better access for snow-clearing and maintenance crews.

"The ministry's maintenance contractors are out in full force and are ready to manage any accumulations of snow," the province said in a statement Monday.

"With colder temperatures this week, the ministry's maintenance contractors are increasing the use of sand to provide better traction.

Several flights to and from Victoria International Airport were either cancelled or delayed Monday. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.