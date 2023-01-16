Vancouver Island teen helps Canada rout Sweden for women's under-18 gold
A Vancouver Island teenager is returning home with a gold medal after the Canadian women's under-18 hockey team defeated Sweden in the world championship Sunday.
Sixteen-year-old Morgan Jackson of Courtenay, B.C., was the lone Vancouver Islander on the national team, which routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world championship.
Jackson, a Grade 11 student at Shawnigan Lake School, saw ice time in all five tournament games, capping off the tournament with 15 minutes of play in the gold-medal game, according to a release from the school on Monday.
"What an incredible accomplishment for Morgan," Carly Haggard, head coach of the Shawnigan under-18 women's prep team, said in the release.
"She has worked so hard and deserves it," Harggard added. "Shawnigan Lake School is extremely proud of her."
The United States defeated Finland 5-0 to grab the bronze medal earlier Sunday in Östersund, Sweden.
Sweden's 2-1 semifinal upset of the U.S. on Saturday meant the Americans would not play for gold for the first time in the 15-year history of the tournament.
With files from The Canadian Press
