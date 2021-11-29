Vancouver Island under flood watch as up to 200 mm of rain expected

Environment Canada has issued new rainfall warnings for parts of Vancouver Island as another atmospheric river is expected to dump up to 200 millimetres of precipitation over the coming days.

Northern and western Vancouver Island will be hit especially hard, particularly the region from Tofino north to Tahsis and Zeballos.

The rain is expected to become heavy Monday evening over the North Island, then spread to the West Island early Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

The heavy rains will persist through Wednesday. Strong southerly winds are also likely, especially over exposed coastal regions Tuesday.

"Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads," Environment Canada warned. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Rising freezing levels and snowmelt may contribute to increased runoff."

B.C. officials, including the public safety minister and minister for transportation, will provide an update on the province's flooding response on Monday afternoon.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m.

FLOOD WATCHES FOR ALL REGIONS

The warning comes as the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued flood watches for all regions of Vancouver Island.

A flood watch means "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," according to the forecast centre, which adds that "flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur."

The centre said Monday that the "third in a series of atmospheric rivers" means river levels on the island "are expected to see rapid rises on Tuesday and through Wednesday."

Residents are advised to avoid fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.