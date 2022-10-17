Vancouver Island under smoky skies bulletin as 115-year-old temperature record falls

All of Vancouver Island remains under a smoky skies bulletin Monday as wildfires burning around the region continue to threaten air quality.

Environment Canada says the smoky conditions are likely to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours for all regions of the island and parts of B.C.'s south coast.

The weather office says smoke conditions can change rapidly over short distances as atmospheric variances move smoke from fires on the island, in Washington state and on the B.C. mainland.

The smoky skies bulletin was issued as daily maximum temperature records fell again Sunday in 25 communities across B.C.

Port Alberni, B.C., hit 26.3 C on Sunday, shattering a 115-year-old record by three degrees.

The weather office says other records for the day were set along the south, central and north coasts, and through the central Interior and southeastern B.C.

Many regions of the province have had no rain in October and no significant precipitation since early July, prompting severe drought conditions.

"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health," Environment Canada says.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Rain is expected to arrive on Vancouver Island and the south coast on Friday. Environment Canada says the change could cleanse smoky skies that have prompted air quality advisories across much of the province.

With files from The Canadian Press