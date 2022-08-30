Vancouver Island University gets $3.3M boost to improve accessibility

The B.C. government says it's spending $3.3 million dollars to help Vancouver Island University make its campuses more accessible.

The province says the funding will be used to improve access to many teaching spaces, buildings and locations on the university's campus in Nanaimo, B.C., which is located on a steep slope with hundreds of stairs.

It will also be used to help create gender-neutral washrooms on all three VIU campuses in Nanaimo, Cowichan and Powell River, B.C., in buildings that do not have universal washrooms.

Advanced Education Minister Anne Kang says improving accessibility will boost participation in campus activities, education and training for many students with disabilities and community members, faculty and staff who would have otherwise faced challenges.

Planning and design work for the new accessibility improvements will begin this fall, and construction is estimated to be complete in early 2025.

The province also plans to make the upgrades "environmentally friendly" and will ensure that new systems will use low-energy options – such as LED lighting or low-flow plumbing – where possible.

"We are so grateful to the province for these investments to make our steep campus more accessible," said Linda Derksen, chair of the universal access committee at VIU in a statement Monday.

"We are seeing a very positive and exciting culture change," she said.

"Many people have commented that by improving our physical access, it makes life easier for everyone. Ramps help people with poor knees, and powered door openers also help people pushing carts and parents with strollers," said Derksen.

