Vancouver Island University plans $3.7M expansion of Indigenous gathering place

A multi-million dollar expansion is being planned for the Indigenous centre at Vancouver Island University (VIU) in Nanaimo, B.C.

The expansion is coming to Shq'apthut, A Gathering Place, which is described as a home away from home for Indigenous students studying at VIU.

The project will include more ceremonial space, an Elder-in-residence office, and additional washroom facilities.

Once the expansion is complete, the surrounding area will also be landscaped to illustrate indigenous culture.

Nearly 1,400 Indigenous students study at VIU.

"We want something that really represents the richness of the cultures on the island and coastal communities that will do our students proud and give them the kind of experiences they need," says Dr. Deborah Saucier, VIU president and vice-chancellor.

The expansion will cost roughly $3.7 million, split between the province and VIU.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and complete in the following spring of 2024.