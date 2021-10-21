Vancouver Island windstorm: Widespread power outages reported as winds expected to reach 120km/h

Thousands of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.

Approximately 400 residents and businesses between Coal Harbour and Port Hardy, on northern Vancouver Island, lost power due to trees down across hydro lines early Thursday morning.

To the east, more than 1,200 residents of Alert Bay and Sointula lost hydro service just before 9 a.m.

Hundreds more in Port McNeill and Qualicum Beach lost electricity after 10 a.m.

A substation failure cut power to more than 1,000 residents from Port Renfrew to Sooke before 11 a.m., while smaller sporadic outages are being reported across the island.

Work crews have been assigned to the outages and updates are expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada says southeast winds are expected to reach gusts of 120 km/h on the North Island and Haida Gwaii through to Friday morning.

Exposed coastal areas are especially at risk of damage caused by downed trees and debris.

#BCFHeadsUp #PortMcneill #AlertBay #Sointula #IslandAurora is currently holding in dock at #AlertBay due to adverse weather.



The following sailings are cancelled:



9:35am exiting #AlertBay

10:25am exiting #PortMcneill

11:00am exiting #Sointula ^ge

Eastern and western Vancouver Island are also under wind warnings Thursday as an "intense low-pressure system" moves through the region.

The Greater Victoria area will remain largely protected from the worst of the windstorm, though strong gusts are still expected along coastal areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.