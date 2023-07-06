Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni

Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.

The RCMP was conducting speed enforcement along an area of Highway 4 that was recently reopened to single-lane traffic while crews repair damage caused by recent wildfires.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, an officer noticed a speeding white Lexus pass two travel trailers, the RCMP said in a release Thursday.

The officer discovered the vehicle was travelling 127 km/h in the 60 km/h zone, the RCMP said.

Police pulled the vehicle over and the driver was charged with excessive speeding. Her vehicle was also impounded for one week, police said.

"Highway construction workers have a dangerous job," Staff-Sgt. Adam Tallboy of RCMP's highway patrol unit said.

"Construction zones have a reduced speed limit for a reason, and these speed limits can be in effect day or night, regardless of whether or not workers are visible," he added.

"While we understand that it may be frustrating to wait in alternating traffic queues, we ask that motorists exhibit patience as these workers deserve to go home safely to their families after their shift like everyone else."

The highway patrol unit says the beginning of July marks the start of a province-wide summer impaired driving campaign and drivers can expect to see more roadway enforcement throughout the month.