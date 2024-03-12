Vancouver Island woman plans to 'sail away' after $18M lotto win

Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.

The Ucluelet resident thought she won a free play—as per usual in her “many years” of buying tickets—but then she saw “a one and eight and all these zeros.”

“I thought my phone’s got a problem, they’ve made a mistake,” Fraser recalled at a cheque presentation at the Vancouver BC Lottery Corporation Office on Tuesday. Then her son turned to her and reminded her what the draw’s jackpot was.

There was no mistake: Fraser had matched all seven numbers on the Feb. 23 Lotto Max draw, making her $18 million richer.

The retiree said she plays the same numbers every week, ones given to her randomly years ago that she stuck with. “You dream about this kind of a situation and it came true,” she told CTV News.

Fraser’s plans with the windfall include buying property—she said she doesn’t own any at the moment—a new car, and traveling south for some warmth.

“(We’ll) get in our boat and sail away,” she said.

One thing Fraser knows she won’t be buying is a new boat. “What we’ve got is absolutely perfect, we’ve spent 17 years putting it together and refitting it and upgrading it and there’s gonna be no changes,” she told CTV News.

Lottery players in B.C. have redeemed over $34 million in winnings from the Lotto Max so far in 2024, according to BCLC. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 3,294,800.