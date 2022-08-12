Vancouver Islanders invited to tour Canadian navy ship this weekend
Community members are being offered a chance to tour a Canadian navy ship that's docking in Port Alberni, B.C., on Saturday.
The HMCS Ottawa will be open for free, guided tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Port Alberni Terminals.
During the tours, guests will be able to talk to crew members and learn about their roles on the vessel.
Visitors are also allowed to take pictures of both the interior and exterior of the ship, with the navy noting that "no operationally secure materials" will be visible to the public.
No registration for the tours is required, though guests are asked to wear a mask and follow any COVID-19 protocols while aboard.
The HMCS Ottawa is scheduled to arrive in Port Alberni on Friday. The ship will remain until Sunday morning, with crew members participating in "community engagement" throughout the weekend.
Canadian Armed Forces recruiters will also be at the ship on Saturday during tour hours, according to Maritime Forces Pacific.
The HMCS Ottawa is a "Halifax Class" frigate that first entered service in 1996. Its home port is CFB Esquimalt on Vancouver Island.
