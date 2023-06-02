Vancouver library patron finds $5, handwritten note from 'kind-hearted stranger' nestled inside book
A library patron in Vancouver has been catalogued as a “kind stranger” after leaving a sweet surprise between the pages of a book.
Five dollars and a hand-written note reading “Feel free to use me as you wish” was recently discovered inside a borrowed book, according to the Vancouver Public Library.
The book in question is one by Manjit Thapp called “Feelings,” which the library describes as “a validating journey of a woman through a year of emotions deeply linked to the seasons.”
“This kind-hearted stranger left the note in the rainy section to shed some sunlight on someone’s rainy season,” the VPL wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.
The small but significant gesture is being met with praise and appreciation online.
“Brightens my day too that this was shared,” wrote one commenter. “ Random acts of kindness rippling outward.”
The VPL wrote that, while not everyone has money to spare, it hopes this kind act will inspire others to “pay it forward with kindness in whatever way they can.”
-
Gatineau Auto Show cancelled due to rising costs, shortage of volunteersIn a statement on its website, the Gatineau Auto Show said the event will "be in park" for this year, after "the difficult decision" was made to not hold the event.
-
Stamps lose pre-season finale to Lions as roster cuts loomThe Stampeders wrapped up the CFL pre-season with a second-half comeback that fell just short Thursday night in Vancouver.
-
May mosquito counts nearly double 10-year average for SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon’s mosquito counts are up this May, but it’s still too early to tell how many will invade this summer.
-
North Bay men's shelter says more and more people need helpNorth Bay's men's homeless shelter Hope Awaits Ministries says there has been a sizeable influx of homeless men looking for a bed at night and a hot meal.
-
Hidden camera found in Gatineau school washroom and construction season begins in Ottawa: Top 5 stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
-
Region's annual water conservation bylaw in effectA late spring heat wave is prompting the Region of Waterloo to remind residents of the need to conserve water when possible as the annual water conservation bylaw takes effect.
-
52-year-old man charged after exposing genitals to minors: Owen Sound policeA Dunville, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals to minors in a change room and committed voyeurism, police in Owen Sound said on Friday.
-
-
Sudbury teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct, has licence revokedA Sudbury teacher accused of having sex with a student has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.