Vancouver liquor store hosting sale of $228K bottle of Scotch

A draw at a Vancouver liquor store this week will determine who gets to spend $228,000 – plus tax and a container deposit – on a single bottle of Scotch.

There are only 288 bottles of the 81-year-old single-malt The Maccallan The Reach in the world and BCLIQUOR is the only retailer in Canada to "offer its customers the opportunity" to pay the six figures it will cost to take it home.

The whisky itself was aged in a "single, sherry seasoned oak cask" starting in 1940 – just before the distillery had to close during World War II, according to the product's website.

"Created during a turbulent time for The Macallan and the world, The Reach is testament to our history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character … Slowly maturing over eight decades, its triumphant release allows us, in the present age, to reach back in history to that difficult time."

The flavour is described as smooth, complex and characterized by "a rich, sweet smokiness." The Scotch is also "housed in a mouth-blown glass decanter, cradled by three bronze hands" and housed in a custom, wooden cabinet.

Entries for the draw must be submitted in-person Thursday between 4 and 7 p.m. at the West 39th Avenue and Cambie Street location. The winning entry will be chosen at 7:15 p.m. and the person must be in the store at the time in order to purchase the whisky.

ID will be checked and the BC Liquor Store advises would-be purchasers to make sure their debit or credit cards have high enough limits to allow for such a significant purchase.

The whisky won't actually be given to the person who buys it on the night of the draw.

"Due to the price point of The Macallan The Reach 81-Year-Old, BCL will be taking advanced security measures in ensuring the product is safely purchased. BCL will arrange a separate pick-up schedule (for a later date) for the successful candidate to claim their purchased bottle," the website for Thursday's event says.

Tickets for a whisky tasting that coincides with the draw are already sold out.