Vancouver machete attack suspect back in jail, police say
The man charged in relation to a disturbing machete attack on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is back in custody, according to police.
Kenneth Solowan, who authorities previously said "immediately" breached his conditions after being released on bail, was re-arrested Saturday in Mission.
The 37-year-old was found after "a witness recognized him from a picture released by Vancouver Police and called police," according to a media release issued by the department Tuesday.
Solowan is accused of attacking two strangers who were loading luggage into a taxi outside the Hotel Empress, a single-room occupancy hotel near Main and Hastings streets, on June 19. He was arrested in early August and remained in custody until he was released into a residential treatment facility in Surrey in late-September.
He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
