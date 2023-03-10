Vancouver man hospitalized after fall from SRO balcony during police interaction, IIO deployed

A Vancouver man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he fell from his balcony during an interaction with officers at a Downtown Eastside SRO Thursday.

B.C.’s police watchdog confirmed Friday morning that it was deployed to investigate the situation at the Patricia Hotel, which police say unfolded around 12:30 p.m. when staff called for help removing a man from the SRO.

“Officers were made aware the man had a B.C.-wide warrant,” Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a statement Friday. “While they attempted to speak to the man in the hallway of the building, witnesses saw him fall from his window.”

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Hours after the statement by Vancouver police, the Independent Investigations Office provided a few additional details in its own release.

In it, investigators explain that police had asked the man to come out from a room.

“The man instead climbed out of the room’s third-floor window and fell to the street below,” the IIO wrote.

After looking into what role police played in the man’s fall, the IIO says it has concluded its investigation and will not be referring the matter to Crown Counsel for consideration on charges.

“Evidence, including CCTV footage, showed that while officers were in the hallway, the man took it upon himself to climb out of the window of the room in order to evade arrest, and that officers were not responsible for the man’s actions, or for the injuries that resulted from the fall,” the IIO statement reads.