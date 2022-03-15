Vancouver mayor earmarks $5M for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid
The City of Vancouver could chip in as much as $5 million in a B.C. bid to host FIFA World Cup games, according the mayor.
Kennedy Stewart announced the effort Tuesday, saying he intends for the city to contribute up to that amount to bring the World Cup to the city in 2026.
The effort is significantly higher than in 2015, when the city contributed $1.5 million in operating funds to bring the Women's World Cup to Vancouver.
Speaking at a news conference, the mayor said he agrees with Premier John Horgan that the soccer tournament could be a way to boost B.C.'s tourism sector, which was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our starting point for the 2026 World Cup was for the event to come at no additional cost, but given the tremendous opportunity we have … I am proud to announce that in the coming weeks I will recommend to council that we triple our 2015 World Cup investment and commit up to $5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to secure 2026 matches for B.C.," he said.
Stewart made the promise in what will be an election year for the city.
-
Alberta to spend $72 million to expand public charter schoolsAs part of Alberta’s 2022 budget, the province is spending nearly $75 million to build on Alberta public charter and collegiate schools over the next three years.
-
Major Crime Unit investigates report of missing 29-year-old womanWindsor police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Windsor woman who has not been seen since the end of November.
-
Wetaskiwin residents asked to help ID man involved in 'altercation' with childWetaskiwin police are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose behaviour toward a girl earlier in the week was "suspicious."
-
3 charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis assaultThree people have been charged with attempted murder by Maskwacis police.
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
4 recommendations given to BC Housing to improve space for women, childrenB.C.'s auditor general says the provincial housing agency should ensure rooms it finds for women and children fleeing violence are held exclusively for their use.
-
Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400 in Barrie, finds car has bullet holesProvincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.
-
Prescribed burn planned for wetland near Canard River WednesdayThe Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning a prescribed burn within the Collavino Wetland near the Canard River on Wednesday.
-
Charlottetown’s Community Outreach Centre set for new managementA community outreach center on P.E.I., which offers services to Islanders in need, will soon be under new leadership.