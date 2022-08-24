Vancouver mayor, fire chief and BC Housing to speak about tent city removal
The weeks-long push to dismantle and remove the tents in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continues as city officials are expected to speak on the matter Wednesday morning at Vancouver City Hall.
With many failed attempts at trying to clear the encampment, Mayor Kennedy Stewart and Fire Chief Karen Fry are set to speak at approximately 10 a.m.
As more people are being displaced as a result of the fires in the area, and less spaces available in supportive housing, those living in tent city are wondering where they can go.
The fire chief ordered the removal of tents and structures on East Hastings Street last month, citing fire-hazard concerns. Her order was met with a lot of pushback from advocates and those living in the tents.
Police have been present during the teardown and said there were concerns of violence.
They made a number of arrests this month, including this week where police say they arrested four men and seized two guns from a tent which they believe was used for protection and to intimidate other people in the camp.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
