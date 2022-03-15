Vancouver mayor insists relationship with VPD positive despite funding dispute

With policing matters poised to top the list of issues for voters leading up to autumn’s municipal elections, Vancouver’s incumbent mayor insists his relationship with the city’s police department is a positive one.

City hall and the Vancouver Police Board, which handles funding request to the city on the department’s behalf, have been embroiled in a year-long battle over a funding freeze prompted by a dramatic drop in revenues due to the pandemic.

On Monday, Chief Const. Adam Palmer sent a late-afternoon press release announcing that the board’s appeal to the provincial public safety ministry had been successful and that $5.7 million in police funding would be restored.

The following day, Mayor Kennedy Stewart insisted the funding had always been available from reserve funds to ensure police could do their jobs, and that he wanted to move on from the dispute.

When CTV News asked whether Stewart would be making any efforts to repair a relationship between city hall that’s been described as frosty to acrimonious, he insisted that’s not the case.

“I kind of disagree with the premise of the question,” he said. “Chief Adam Palmer and I have a great relationship.”

He went on to praise Palmer’s support for decriminalizing drugs and strategy of pursuing “super-offenders” responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime in the city, and his acknowledgment that mental health supports and services are better suited than a policing response in certain situations.

POLICE CHIEF WON’T TAKE QUESTIONS

Palmer had fought Vancouver city council’s decision to freeze police funding at a time most civic departments saw layoffs, slashed hours and salary cuts in the early days of the pandemic, characterizing the freeze as a budget cut when inflation and contractual obligations were accounted for.

CTV News tried to speak to Palmer on issues around the police board’s successful appeal, but a department spokesperson said the written statement announcing the renewed funding would be the only information available, and that Palmer would not be taking questions on the matter.

While the chief is tight-lipped, union leaders and individual officers have often criticized the funding and policy decisions of the mayor and council on social media.

Does anyone believe anything Mayor says at this point - about anything? Looking at police budget in isolation & w/o context not helpful. Lets look at entire city budget & where biggest increases in spending have occured? Misleading about "layoffs" & more due to Covid not helpful https://t.co/ZXSmpFz7kr

A PROBLEMATIC PRECEDENT?

The $5.7 million decision was made by Wayne Rideout, the director of police services and assistant deputy minister for public safety. The retired Mountie hired two consultants, a lawyer-accountant and former West Vancouver police chief Peter Lepine, who analyzed the VPD’s mandates, operations and finances before endorsing the funding.

“It is the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s responsibility to ensure an adequate and effective level of policing and law enforcement in B.C.,” wrote Rideout to the Vancouver Police Board. “Ultimately, it appears that Council’s decision on the 2021 operating budged was based primarily on its own financial situation without due regard for the priorities, goals and objectives that define the current level of service delivery and deployment model.”

Rideout went on to point out that municipal councils have the ability to refuse approval for specific police budget items, and that police services have to be thoughtful about budgeting and priorities.

Despite the implications for other municipalities and councils who could face police departments inspired to take their budgetary grievances to the province in the name of public safety, Stewart downplayed that possibility.

“There is indications the province doesn't want this to be precedent-setting,” he said. “Now that it’s over we’ll just move on.”

