Vancouver MP warns of repeating AIDS stigma with monkeypox

Vancouver Centre member of Parliament Hedy Fry has warned about stigmatization in the battle against monkeypox, recalling the fear surrounding HIV-AIDS when she was a physician in the '80s.

Fry says mistakes must not be repeated that were made decades ago when the gay and bisexual communities were “afraid and ashamed to come out” because of misconceptions about HIV-AIDS.

She was speaking at an announcement where the Government of Canada will give $550,000 to three community groups to spend on prevention, education, awareness, and anti-stigma activities related to monkeypox.

Fry says that although most monkeypox cases are being reported among men who have sex with men, it does not mean this is the only group susceptible to the disease.

She says there was “too much disinformation” during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led people to put themselves and others at risk, so early collaboration on awareness of monkeypox can help stem its spread.

Canada has recorded 1,059 monkeypox cases with 98 in British Columbia and 19 in Alberta.