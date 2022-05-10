Vancouver murder case: 18-year-old suspect charged in fatal assault at park

A young man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal assault in a Vancouver park.

Police in the city announced Tuesday they'd arrested 18-year-old David Bentil in the case. Bentil has been charged with second-degree murder.

He's the second to be charged in the case. Eric Kim, age 26, faces the same accusation.

The charges stem from the death of Andrew Wadden, who died in an assault Saturday morning at CRAB Park.

Police said previously that they were called to the park on Vancouver's waterfront for reports that a man was being assaulted by two others.

When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, Wadden died at the scene.

Officers said the incident occurred about 100 metres from a homeless encampment in the park, and an advocate said Wadden was known in the area.

He and his wife have "many friends and extensive family and a wide community" at the park and nearby, Fiona York said.