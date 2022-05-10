Vancouver murder case: 18-year-old suspect charged in fatal assault at park
A young man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal assault in a Vancouver park.
Police in the city announced Tuesday they'd arrested 18-year-old David Bentil in the case. Bentil has been charged with second-degree murder.
He's the second to be charged in the case. Eric Kim, age 26, faces the same accusation.
The charges stem from the death of Andrew Wadden, who died in an assault Saturday morning at CRAB Park.
Police said previously that they were called to the park on Vancouver's waterfront for reports that a man was being assaulted by two others.
When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, Wadden died at the scene.
Officers said the incident occurred about 100 metres from a homeless encampment in the park, and an advocate said Wadden was known in the area.
He and his wife have "many friends and extensive family and a wide community" at the park and nearby, Fiona York said.
-
Man arrested at gunpoint after another random attempted assault in VictoriaA man was arrested in Victoria on Monday afternoon after he reportedly threatened a stranger with a weapon.
-
Retail fraud has increased in Canada during pandemic, study suggestsThe pandemic changed the way many companies had to do business as they switched to online sales or curbside pick-up, and there is a concern it has led to an increase in retail fraud.
-
Sweet! Foothills Creamery teams up with Calgary Flames to create playoff ice creamFoothills Creamery is selling a new frozen treat inspired by the company's Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve, which has been sold at the Saddledome for decades.
-
Manitoba siblings recognized for helping fill hundreds of sandbags to protect friends' homeA Manitoba brother and sister duo have been honoured by their school for pitching in to protect their friends’ home from rising floodwaters.
-
Cape Breton woman says abandoned side of her building has become dangerousFrom rats to raccoons and plenty of birds, Diane Anderson says animals of all kinds are taking up residence in the abandoned side of her duplex in Glace Bay, N.S.
-
Bad behaviour bylaw enacted in LethbridgeDoing things like littering, spraying graffiti, urinating, spitting and fighting in public could soon cost you in Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex CountyConstruction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
Halifax woman starts petition, plans rally to save historic home from demolitionA Halifax woman is on a mission to save a historic home on her street from demolition.
-
Byelection in northern Manitoba to fill seat held by politician who died in crashVoters in a northern Manitoba constituency are to go to the polls in a byelection June 7.