Vancouver nurse ended maternity leave early to help overwhelmed hospitals in Toronto

A B.C. nurse is part of a medical team helping overwhelmed hospitals in Toronto.

Brita Jensen is one of four nurses in the first group put together by the Canadian Red Cross. The team is stepping in to help at Humber River Hospital first.

Jensen left her husband and three children in Vancouver, travelling to Toronto to help staff deal with the surge in COVID-19 patients.

"I was on maternity leave, I had a few months left, but I felt this pull to be there to support my colleagues… I knew what they were going through," she said.

"It's very much this team atmosphere that has just been increased tenfold, so it's been really awe-inspiring to see the work that's going on right there. I've been there for only a couple days now but I've taken care of only COVID patients. Everyone is exhausted."

As of Sunday, there were 785 patients in intensive care across Ontario, including 560 who were on ventilators.

In B.C.'s latest update, provided by written statement Friday, the province saw its lowest single-day increase in infections since mid-March.

At that time, there were 141 people in intensive care in the province.