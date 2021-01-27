An incident at a Vancouver courthouse turned violent on Tuesday after a man allegedly refused to wear a mask indoors, local police say.

In a news release Wednesday, police say an officer now has a broken leg after allegedly being assaulted by the man.

"The suspect walked into the courthouse at 800 Hornby St. without a mask," said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

"He was asked by the on-duty sheriff to put on a mask, but the man allegedly refused and also refused to leave the building."

Two Vancouver police officers were also in the building at the time and advised the man of the mask policy. That's when he became aggressive, police say, and allegedly kicked an officer and tried to reach his fire arm.

When the officers tried to take the man into custody he fell on one of them, breaking the officer's leg.

"This man showed complete disregard for the provisions set out by the provincial health officer," Visintin said. "This was a senseless confrontation that did not need to escalate to the point where someone was seriously injured."

The officer was taken to hospital and released later in the day. He could be off duty for several months.

Charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and disarming a peace officer are being recommended against the 53-year-old Vancouver man who was also given a $230 health order violation ticket for not wearing a mask.

Current public health orders require British Columbians to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, with few exceptions.