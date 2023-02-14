Vancouver Olympic talk continues as IOC mulls rotational sites

The dream of another Winter Olympic Games hosted in Vancouver remains alive as the International Olympic Committee considers the idea of setting up a roster of cities to repeatedly rotate the games through.

“It makes so much sense on so many levels. But of course the competition among international cities to be part of that rotation would cause quite the frenzy," said Tom Mayenknecht, host of The Sports Market.

Cities that have recently hosted an Olympic Games generally have some venue and transportation infrastructure in place that can be re-used and lead to significant cost savings.

“Even the recent 2030 bid, the Indigenous-led bid, it spoke to efficiency," Mayenknecht said. "It spoke to recycling existing facilities without spending billions and billions of dollars on new ones.”

The Squamish Nation, one of the four local First Nations behind a Vancouver 2030 bid, declined to comment – saying it had nothing to add to the conversation at this time.

The 2030 bid died when the provincial government said it would not support the Indigenous-led effort, and there's no indication the province would get behind any potential new bid.

“Up until now, we haven’t had a conversation with IOC about this. We haven’t been invited into a conversation about it yet," said Lana Popham, B.C.'s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

"Potentially, we’d be happy to hear about it, but we haven’t been identified as a province or country that would be in that rotation, so it’s early days on that.”

In the event a rotation system is adopted, the IOC would likely want to include one venue in each of North America, Europe and Asia.

If that were the case, Vancouver would likely face stiff competition from Salt Lake City.

“They’re going to take a real serious look at rotation, which would have to take into consideration continental representation, who are those lucky first round semi-permanent host cities?" said Mayenknecht.