Vancouver 'Papapalooza' dates and locations announced: How to sign up for a free cervical cancer screening

A free preventative health initiative is coming to Vancouver next month, and anyone with a cervix is invited to take part.

The dates and locations of the Vancouver Papalooza was announced Friday, nearly two months after organizers first hinted at the expansion of the cervical cancer screening event online.

Anyone aged 25 or older who needs a Pap test but does not have access to a family doctor can sign up online for one of the limited spots on May 12 or May 13 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Papalooza B.C. Instagram.

“Anyone with a cervix is eligible for a cancer screening. Regardless of your pronouns of gender identify you deserve the right to access safe and welcoming cervical cancer screening,” reads one post on the page.

The Friday event in Vancouver is happening at 1290 Hornby Street in unit 200, while Saturday’s location is listed online as 1530 West 7th Avenue.

Last week, organizers of the Victoria Papapalooza say they were able to provide screenings to over 100 participants.

The concept for the event was co-founded in 2020 by two family doctors in Nanaimo, Dr. Christine Layton and Dr. Kristi Kyle.

Last year, the Canadian Federation of Medical Students awarded a grant to two UBC medical students to expand Papalooza province-wide.

Alisha Hussey and Anika Brown, the two students in question, were co-leads of the UBC Public Health Club when they first heard about Papapalooza and decided to reach out to Dr. Layton.

“They loved the purpose of the event and wanted to see it expand across the province,” reads a Papapalooza post on Instagram. “The rest is history.”

A summary of the program’s expansion is detailed on the CRFM website.

“Beyond the barriers of the COVID- 19 pandemic, other challenges exist for people when accessing Pap tests such as having no family doctor, feeling uncomfortable receiving a Pap test from their regular provider, lacking knowledge around the procedure, and not being able to access inclusive care, to name a few,” the description reads.

“The Papapalooza hopes to create a safe environment for anyone with a cervix to participate in this life-saving screening and increase their comfortability with the procedure so they can become lifelong champions of engaging in preventative health screenings,” it continues.

According to data by BC Cancer, only 67.5 per cent of eligible people are up to date on their cervical cancer screening, slightly lower than the national target of 70 per cent.

If cervical cancer is caught at its earliest stage, BC Cancer says the chance of survival in more than 85 per cent. Screenings are recommended every three years.

While the main focus on Papapalooza is on cervical cancer screenings, organizers encourage people who are under age 25 and ineligible for free Pap tests to get an HPV vaccine, which is provided for free to students in Grade 6 in B.C.