Vancouver Park Board to consider hiking user fees as city seeks to increase revenue

User fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.

Staff are set to present the “Think Big” Revenue Strategy to commissioners Monday night, seven months after a motion outlining the need for such a plan was unanimously approved by the park board.

“The board is excited about the potential for new revenue-generating opportunities that will help address the growing maintenance and renewal needs of our parks and recreation assets,” said park board chair and commissioner Scott Jensen in a statement to CTV News.

“Further, by approving a pilot Unsolicited Proposal Process we aim to create a fair, transparent and consistent process for future community partnerships.”

Seven options, ranked from the most to least effective, are detailed in the 67-page report—with “increase fees and charges” topping the list.

“A potential gap exists in the fees and charges collected for Park Board services and programs. Some programs and services that have associated charges in other municipalities do not have any associated fees here in Vancouver, and some of the current fees and charges are well below the rates charged in other municipalities,” write staff.

The report also highlights results from the 2023 City Satisfaction Survey, which found 64 per cent of residents and 57 per cent of businesses are willing to pay higher user fees for services.

Commissioner Marie-Claire Howard, who first tabled the motion for the “Think Big” plan to cover rising costs back in January, said she thinks more work needs to be done before the plan is approved.

“The strategy is actually not really a strategy,” said Howard. “It's very broad. It's not quite what I was expecting. I was expecting a little more concrete proposals from staff in general about thinking big.”

She also has some concerns with the revenue strategy as it sits now.

“I'm quite concerned about the reluctance to look inwards to see how things can be done more efficiently,” said Howard. “I'm also very concerned about the suggestion to increase fees across the board. My personal position is that this needs a little bit more work before we can move forward.”

The report includes eight “quick wins” awaiting the park board, should it choose to endorse the strategy, and a timeline on how to adopt the policy framework over the next four years.

Each recommendation is prioritized based on how quickly it would take to implement, and how significant the financial gains would be for the park board.

Staff say their plan would “improve existing services, better utilize available assets and work with private industry through fair and transparent processes.”

In 2023, the Vancouver Park Board budgeted $71.1 million in revenues, the strategy details, 61 per cent of which is through business services.

IMMEDIATE FOCUS

Several actions could be implemented within the next year, according to the report.

One is for the park board to implement an infrastructure fee, which staff say would support upgrades needed to maintain and improve the condition of the park board’s aging infrastructure.

The strategy does not specify what that surcharge would cost or who would pay it.

Another high priority item included in the report is to “enhance hospitality services and products” available in the park board’s outlets.

If approved, Vancouverites could expect to see more liquor and mocktail sales in concessions and at pitch and putts, as well as more “attractive menus” and food trucks at recreational sites.

Staff are also recommending that the board explore adding lights to more sports facilities to make them more accessible, which would generate more revenue through permitting.

Having more lit sport facilities would also support the introduction and expansion of sports leagues offered by the park board—another “quick win” outlined in the strategy.

Other opportunities identified by staff include a so-called facelift of the park board’s digital presence and marketing strategies.

GREATEST GAINS

While staff acknowledge that some proposed initiatives will require additional resources to implement, they also pose the greatest and “most sustainable revenue-generating potential.”

The strategy calls for more advertising, promotion and sponsorship opportunities in park board facilities and on park board assets.

That includes establishing a public foundation to increase the park board’s philanthropy and fundraising capacity.

Events is a major focus of the strategy—with staff recommending for the special events policy to be updated and simplified to bring in more commercial and corporate applicants.

NOTES OF CAUTION

In their report, staff emphasize the need for economic reconciliation in the strategy.

“Planning and operationalizing these initiatives requires conversation and collaboration with Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh governments,” reads the report, which also identifies opportunities to enhance Indigenous installations, tours and gated spaces for teachings.

Staff highlighted concerns raised over plans to offer private and corporate opportunities in public spaces.

“Advice included carefully curating and providing screens for opportunities that help meet these multiple needs, as well as ensuring that by inviting new businesses and events into parks and open spaces we don’t hurt the very thing that differentiates our parks and makes them special and beloved places to locals and tourists alike,” the report reads.

TOURISM REACTION

Destination Vancouver supports the strategy and said it is looking forward to working with the park board and other partners.

“Whether it’s a large-scale special event, opportunities for local businesses or just making it easier to rent a kayak or paddle board, there are tremendous opportunities to create memorable experiences that connect residents and our visitors through our parks,” Destination Vancouver CEO Royce Chwin said in a statement to CTV News.

“There have been positive first steps towards better animating our parks for locals and visitors, including lifting the moratorium this past December on introducing new commercial initiatives. This strategy is the next step forward.”

NEXT STEPS

If the Think Big Action Plan is approved, staff will be able to proceed with the timeline, hire more human resources and secure the desired financial resources and policy adjustments. The board will then receive an update on how the plan is going in the second quarter of 2024.