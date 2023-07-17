Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenue

User fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.

Staff are set to present the “Think Big” Revenue Strategy to commissioners Monday night, seven months after a motion outlining the need for such a plan was unanimously approved by the park board.

Seven options, ranked from the most to least effective, are detailed in the 67-page report—with “increase fees and charges” topping the list.

“A potential gap exists in the fees and charges collected for Park Board services and programs. Some programs and services that have associated charges in other municipalities do not have any associated fees here in Vancouver, and some of the current fees and charges are well below the rates charged in other municipalities,” write staff.

The report also highlights results from the 2023 City Satisfaction Survey, which found 64 per cent of residents and 57 per cent of businesses are willing to pay higher user fees for services.

The report includes eight “quick wins” awaiting the park board, should it choose to endorse the strategy, and a timeline on how to adopt the policy framework over the next four years.

Each recommendation is prioritized based on how quickly it would take to implement, and how significant the financial gains would be for the park board.

Staff say their plan would “improve existing services, better utilize available assets and work with private industry through fair and transparent processes.”

In 2023, the Vancouver Park Board budgeted $71.1 million in revenues, the strategy details, 61 per cent of which is through business services.

IMMEDIATE FOCUS

Several actions could be implemented within the next year, according to the report.

One is for the park board to implement an infrastructure fee, which staff say would support upgrades needed to maintain and improve the condition of the park board’s aging infrastructure.

The strategy does not specify what that surcharge would cost or who would pay it.

Another high priority item included in the report is to “enhance hospitality services and products” available in the park board’s outlets.

If approved, Vancouverites could expect to see more liquor and mocktail sales in concessions and at pitch and putts, as well as more “attractive menus” and food trucks at recreational sites.

Staff are also recommending that the board explore adding lights to more sports facilities to make them more accessible, which would generate more revenue through permitting.

Having more lit sport facilities would also support the introduction and expansion of sports leagues offered by the park board—another “quick win” outlined in the strategy.

Other opportunities identified by staff include a so-called facelift of the park board’s digital presence and marketing strategies.

GREATEST GAINS

While staff acknowledge that some proposed initiatives will require additional resources to implement, they also pose the greatest and “most sustainable revenue-generating potential.”

The strategy calls for more advertising, promotion and sponsorship opportunities in park board facilities and on park board assets.

That includes establishing a public foundation to increase the park board’s philanthropy and fundraising capacity.

Events is a major focus of the strategy—with staff recommending for the special events policy to be updated and simplified to bring in more commercial and corporate applicants.

NOTES OF CAUTION

In their report, staff emphasize the need for economic reconciliation in the strategy.

“Planning and operationalizing these initiatives requires conversation and collaboration with Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh governments,” reads the report, which also identifies opportunities to enhance Indigenous installations, tours and gated spaces for teachings.

Staff highlighted concerns raised over plans to offer private and corporate opportunities in public spaces.

“Advice included carefully curating and providing screens for opportunities that help meet these multiple needs, as well as ensuring that by inviting new businesses and events into parks and open spaces we don’t hurt the very thing that differentiates our parks and makes them special and beloved places to

locals and tourists alike,” the report reads.

NEXT STEPS

If the Think Big Action Plan is approved, staff will be able to proceed with the timeline, hire more human resources and secure the desired financial resources and policy adjustments. The board will then receive an update on how the plan is going in the second quarter of 2024.