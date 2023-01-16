Vancouver Park Board to explore 'revenue-generating strategy' for public spaces

Changes could be coming to Vancouver’s public spaces as the city’s park board looks for ways to cover rising costs by exploring new money-making opportunities.

The motion, tabled by commissioner Marie-Claire Howard, is expected to pass at Monday evening's meeting. It proposes things like increasing golf fees for tourists, leasing clubhouses to businesses, setting up beach cafes, and pursuing sponsorship of city-run events.

"The motion is called ‘Think Big’ because it’s not just finding a Band-Aid to a problem, it’s thinking in a different way. It’s looking at: How can we generate income or revenues so we can do more?” Howard said.

She told CTV News the park board’s expenses have been increasing due to densification and climate change, which is why she is proposing a focus on increasing revenue.

In January of 2022, the Jericho Pier sustained serious damage during a windstorm and king tide event which will cost an estimated $20 million to repair. Kits Pool and parts of the seawall also saw extensive damage.

“Climate change is just costing the city a ton of money. It’s doing damage to all the facilities and particularly our sea wall,” said Tom Digby, the sole Green Party commissioner, who says he plans to vote in favour of the motion along with the ABC majority on the board.

Digby said the move will be welcome as long as it balances honouring public space with making money to pay for its upkeep.

“These parks are not open for commercialization. They’re open for business on good terms,” he said. “So it’s not right for a business to take advantage of the public investment – unless it’s done the right way.”

Neil Wyles, the executive director of the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association said he agrees with Digby.

“I think that we need to make sure that we are balancing the needs of occasional users and the residents,” he said.

If the motion passes, changes are expected as early as this coming summer.