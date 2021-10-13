Vancouver park that was a homeless encampment reopens to the public
The site of a former homeless camp in Vancouver reopened Tuesday for its original use.
The work of removing fencing around Strathcona Park is expected to take a few more days, but a statement from Vancouver's Park Board says it is now open for public use.
The east side of the park was closed in May to allow remediation work after hundreds of campers were moved to indoor housing.
The campers moved to Strathcona after being forced out of two other city parks.
The site prompted complaints from local residents and police said it was a source for crime.
After the tents were taken down, the board implemented a bylaw against leaving up tents or other temporary structures in parks throughout the day.
Donnie Rosa, the park board's general manager, says in the statement the park is integral to the community and they're pleased it will be a space to socialize and connect once again.
“We also know that a lot has happened here, which is why we have worked closely with Indigenous and community partners to ensure we were providing the extra care needed to treat the land.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
