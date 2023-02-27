Vancouver police arrest man wanted Canada-wide

After an hours-long standoff Saturday, Vancouver police say they arrested a man over the weekend who was wanted Canada-wide on weapons charges.

In a statement Monday, department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison says police were initially called to a building near Clark Drive and Powell Street for reports that a worker there had been assaulted.

"When officers arrived, they learned a man with four outstanding warrants was hiding in one of the suites," Addison wrote, adding that negotiators and the Emergency Response Team were on scene for more than five hours " before the suspect eventually surrendered."

Aaron Scott Hastie, who is 39, was wanted for unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and carrying a concealed firearm, according to the VPD.