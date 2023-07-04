Vancouver police ask suspected victim of serial groper to come forward

Vancouver police are asking a woman they believe was the victim of an unreported sexual assault to come forward and speak to them.

The incident occurred on West Georgia Street on April 27, and police said in a news release Tuesday that they believe it was part of a string of groping incidents downtown that was the subject of a public warning back in May.

On May 9, the Vancouver Police Department shared photos of a man they suspected of groping four women in the area around BC Place and Rogers Arena between April 27 and 29.

The following day, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to the sexual assaults.

On Tuesday, almost two months after the arrest, police told CTV News they have not yet recommended charges in the case, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

In its latest statement, the VPD said its Sex Crimes Unit had discovered video showing another woman being assaulted. While the four other victims had reported their assaults, this incident was not reported, according to police.

“We believe she was walking near West Georgia and Beatty streets around 9:30 p.m. on April 27 when she was assaulted,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“Choosing to report a sexual assault is a personal decision. If this person comes forward, they’ll be able to speak confidentially with investigators and have access to services for victims of crime.”

Police said anyone with information should contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.