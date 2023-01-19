Vancouver police chief's contract extended to 2025

Chief Adam Palmer has agreed to continue leading the Vancouver Police Department until September 2025.

Mayor Ken Sim announced Palmer’s contract extension at Thursday’s Vancouver Police Board meeting, thanking the chief for his leadership through the various challenges that have emerged since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have you," said Sim, whose ABC party campaigned on a promise to bolster police resources in last year’s election.

"From a personal note, you've been incredibly generous of spirit and helpful with my journey and the journey of our team as we've come into this role."

Palmer joined the department in 1987 and worked in numerous different capacities, including on the Crowd Control Unit and Gang Crime Unit, before ascending to the role of chief in 2015.

He has faced a handful of controversies over the years, sometimes for his fierce defence of officers in Vancouver and across the country.

Palmer called the suggestion that systemic racism is an issue in Canadian policing "offensive" in June 2020, during a period of heightened scrutiny on law enforcement globally. He denied systemic racism was a problem again in May 2021 after officers wrongfully arrested a retired Black judge.

More recently, Palmer came under fire for releasing an unprompted and widely criticized report auditing Vancouver's social services. Even Sim said he didn't think the report was "very useful."

After his contract extension was announced, Palmer told the Vancouver Police Board he was "humbled" to be able to serve in the role.

"We have such incredible people in this department," he said. "Really honoured to be their chief … I just kind of stand on their shoulders, and they're amazing people."