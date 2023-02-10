Vancouver police identify Chinatown homicide victim, 'still working to determine if there was a motive'

Vancouver police are publicly identifying the man killed in Chinatown earlier this week in hopes of gathering more information about the slaying.

The victim was found "gravely injured" near West Pender and Carrall streets just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 6. On Friday, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Nikolai Sugak.

“We are still working to determine if there was a motive for this murder,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in a statement.

“Our homicide investigators have collected important evidence, and while we now have a better understanding of what took place, we still need anyone with information to come forward.”

Investigators believe Sugak was stabbed in nearby Shanghai Alley by someone who fled the area, police said.

“This is a neighbourhood that sees a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day, and we believe there may be witnesses or people with dash-cams who have important information that could help us solve this crime,” Visintin added.

The Vancouver Police Department asks anyone with information to call its homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.