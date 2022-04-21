Vancouver police investigating 3 reports of indecent acts at Langara College

Vancouver police are investigating a series of incidents in which a man reportedly exposed his genitals to students and a staff member at Langara College.

The three indecent acts occurred between March 20 and April 19, and police said in a news release Thursday that they believe the same suspect was responsible for each incident.

The first incident happened on March 20 at the college's library, but was only recently reported, police said.

The second happened on March 27. Police did not say where on Langara's campus that incident occurred.

The third incident happened on Tuesday at the college library.

In each of the latter two cases, though police were called, the suspect left before they arrived at the scene.

"Incidents like these are unsettling in the community, and we take them seriously," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“We are in the early stages of these investigations and are advising the public in order to bring awareness to Langara students and the surrounding community.”

The VPD describes the suspect as a dark-skinned man who stands between 5'5" and 5'7".

"We are investigating whether these incidents could be linked to other unsolved cases in the city,” Visintin added.

Anyone with information on the case can call investigators at 604-717-0604.