Vancouver police investigating after 4th pedestrian struck and killed this year
CTV News Vancouver Journalist
Meagan Gill
Vancouver police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was struck and killed in the city's Downtown Eastside Monday morning.
Investigators said they believe the man was crossing West Hastings Street just after 10 a.m. when he was hit by the driver of a transport truck travelling east near Carrall Street.
The man died at the scene. Police said the death marks the city's fourth pedestrian fatality of 2022.
"Investigators are interviewing witnesses and the driver, who remained on scene and was co-operative," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release. "It's believed the pedestrian was jaywalking when the collision occurred."
Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming supportAn Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
Gas station attendant, owner warn of 'drive-off' fuel theft amid record pricesThe theft of tanks of gasoline appears to be rising in tandem with pump price increases.
-
Harlem Globetrotters will bring a slam-dunk show to Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing 'basketball wizardry' to Barrie next week.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver policePolice in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to CanadaA Flesherton, Ont. resident is making the trek to the Ukrainian border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Esquimalt woman transforms electrical pole into meaningful work of artWhenever Licette finds herself facing a problem, she’ll pull out her paint.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tourMen Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Free period product dispensers to be installed at Edmonton Catholic SchoolsThe Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) will fully equip all washrooms with free period products by the fall.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugeesBaba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.