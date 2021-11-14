Vancouver police investigating after 9th pedestrian struck and killed this year

Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was struck and killed in East Vancouver Saturday night.

It is the city's ninth pedestrian death and the 18th collision-related fatality of the year.

Investigators with Vancouver Police say they believe the man was crossing Kingsway, near St. Catherines Street, around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a car that was heading west.

They say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained at the scene after the crash.

They say speed and alcohol are not considered factors, but police are working to determine the cause of the collision.