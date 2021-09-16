Vancouver police issue warning about high-risk sex offender
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
The Vancouver Police Department has issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender who it says "poses a significant risk to women" in the city.
Skylar Wayne Pelletier will be living in Vancouver while he serves a five-year long-term supervision order for sexual assault, breaking and entering, and assault convictions, according to a news release from the VPD.
Police describe Pelletier as a 21-year-old Indigenous man who stands 6'2" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Pelletier must abide by several conditions, and police said anyone who sees him breaking those conditions should call 911.
The conditions include:
- No consuming, purchasing or possessing alcohol or drugs, other than prescribed medication
- No associating with the victim of his crimes or any members of the victim's family
- No associating with anyone believed to be involved in criminal activity or substance abuse
- Reporting all contacts with women to his parole supervisor
- Residing at a designated facility
- Obeying a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
