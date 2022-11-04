Vancouver police issue warning after sex assault suspect released on bail
Authorities have issued a public warning after a 19-year-old man facing multiple criminal charges, including two counts of sexual assault, was released on bail in Vancouver.
In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington poses a "risk of significant harm to public safety in relation to alleged unprovoked physical and sexual violence against strangers."
The young man is charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults on July 6 and 7, and also faces charges of assault and uttering threats in connection with an alarming incident at an apartment building early last month, part of which was captured on surveillance video.
Police said Flores-Bebington was released from custody under a number of conditions, including that he take all prescribed medications and not possess or carry any weapons.
He is also barred from entering an area of downtown Vancouver bounded by Thurlow Street, Pender Street, Homer Street and Pacific Boulevard.
Should anyone see Flores-Bebington breaching those conditions, police asked that they call 911 and not approach the accused.
