Vancouver police: Missing senior may be in Surrey
A 70-year-old man who recently moved to Vancouver from Surrey is missing.
James Smith was last seen Sunday night at his residence near Clark Drive and the Grandview Viaduct, according to Vancouver police.
“Given his age, his health challenges, and the cool overnight temperatures, police and Mr. Smith’s family are concerned for his well-being,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement released Monday morning.
It’s believed Smith may have made his way back to the Central City area of Surrey.
He’s described as a six-foot-tall white man, with a slim 172 pound build, short grey hair and brown eyes. Police say Smith was last seen wearing a grey sweater, brown shoes and possibly a black hat.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.
