A Vancouver police officer previously charged with offences related to domestic violence is facing new criminal allegations.

According to an indictment filed in B.C. Provincial Court, Const. Neil Logan has been charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance, and breach of trust.

"The word I would use is ‘reprehensible,'" said Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin of the Vancouver Police Department. “It undermines the trust of the citizens we serve."

Rankin said the VPD’s investigation began in May of 2020, after what he called a “workplace incident” while Logan was on-duty.

The specific charges that relate to that date include: alleged theft of a flap of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, theft of three lottery tickets (under $5,000), and two counts of breach of trust by using authority to commit theft.

Rankin said Logan, who joined the VPD in 2009 after a couple years with the Edmonton Police Service, was placed on administrative leave at the time of the incident, and as of last week was suspended with pay.

“I’m very disappointed in the (alleged) actions of one member,” Rankin said. “But I want Vancouver residents to know this sort of investigation is very rare.”

Rankin declined to elaborate on the details of the on-duty incident, and would only say it was looked at from a “wellness perspective” before it evolved into a criminal matter.

Court records also show Logan allegedly stole $404 in cash belonging to the VPD, and also faces a charge related to alleged cocaine possession while off-duty.

When CTV News reached Logan’s lawyer, Kevin Westell, he responded that he had requested a copy of the police disclosure in the case and was “not able to comment further at this time.”

Police officers say there don’t appear to be any other Vancouver police officers under investigation, but revealed a 20-year-old Surrey man they called Logan's “associate” has also been charged in connection with the investigation.

The indictment shows a Dilpreet Kooner facing four charges related to drug trafficking and possession.

Late last year, authorities quietly laid two domestic violence charges against Logan, who was on extended leave at the time.

He has been charged with assault and uttering threats against a woman in an allegation dating back to March 2014.

A police misconduct proceeding also found that Logan broke a windshield with his fists and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Leblevec, five times during a trip to Oregon in 2017.

Late last year, authorities quietly laid two domestic violence charges against Logan, who was on extended leave at the time.

Logan was never charged in the U.S. None of the allegations have been proven in court.